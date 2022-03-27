Kazakhstan: launching Internet Universality ROAM-X Indicators project

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On 11 and 29 March 2022, UNESCO Almaty and Internet Association of Kazakhstan initiate a consecutive researcher training and the Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Board (MAB) meeting for validation of the National Internet Universality Assessment in Kazakhstan based on The UNESCO's Internet Universality ROAM-X Indicators.

On 11 March 2022 at 11 a.m. Almaty time, a national assessment training on Internet Universality Indicators (IUIs) for researchers is organized. The research team assumes responsibility for regular consultations with the Multistakeholder Advisory Board (MAB) to ensure the quality of the research, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

29 March 2022 at 11 am Almaty time, the first meeting of the Multistakeholder Advisory Board (MAB) is organized to launch the National Internet Universality Indicators (IUI) assessment process. The board will include leading experts from various stakeholders, with a gender balance in participation, including leading experts from a variety of stakeholders, government, academia, the technical community, the private sector, journalists, media organizations, civil society, individual Internet users, UN agencies and intergovernmental groups, and the national Internet Governance Forum (IGF) community engaged. The Study Group assumes responsibility for regular consultations with the MAB.





The Council invites many digital transformation stakeholders from politics, the media, academia, civil society organizations and the UN system to participate in discussions on the Internet Universality Indicators (IUI) process and methodology.

The Internet Universality Indicators developed by UNESCO look at 5 key dimensions of national Internet environments: Rights, Openness, Accessibility, Multistakeholder participation, and Cross-cutting issues («ROAM-X»). Following the development of these indicators, the implementation phase started to voluntarily evaluate national Internet environments.

The Kazakhstan IUI will be the result of the research process led by Kazakhstan Internet Association. It assesses these Indicators (109 core indicators) in Kazakhstan. As such, it is an original work of research. The report provides information on the state of Kazakhstan’s Internet relative to the «ROAM» framework. It is the first ever research in the country.

This is the first time that such a comprehensive assessment of ROAM-X indicators has been conducted in the country, using a multi-stakeholder approach, and will ultimately form the basis for policy reforms in Kazakhstan through policy recommendations, based on the results of the assessment.

The publication is supported by the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC) under the «Kazakhstan: Measuring the Internet development» project submitted by Internet Association of Kazakhstan.

UNESCO’s Internet Universality ROAM-X Indicators (EN)

Join the Dynamic Coalition on IUIs to advance evidence-based policy making of Internet governance and foster digital collaboration here: https://en.unesco.org/feedback/join-our-internet-universality-community

The publication Steering AI and advanced ICTs for knowledge societies (EN)

Internet Association of Kazakhstan about the training (RU, EN)

A national validation workshop will be held in Almaty on 5 October 2022. At the end of the national assessment process, a national validation workshop will be organized to discuss the assessment results and policy recommendations, involving multistakeholder participants and key policy makers. The event will also discuss possible actions for future implementations of policy options. The Zoom Meeting on 29 March 2022 is reserved.



