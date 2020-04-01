Kazakhstan launches UzAuto Motors cars production

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s LLP SaryarkaAutoProm has launched production of UzAuto Motors vehicles under the Chevrolet brand, UzA reports.

In recent years, thanks to the strong political will and regular dialogues of the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, relations between the two countries have been strengthened and developed at a qualitatively new level.

Establishment in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay city of UzAuto Motors SKD cars assembly under the Chevrolet brand is clear evidence of this.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin attended the conveyor launch ceremony via a video bridge.

New models of Cobalt, Damas, Labo and Malibu cars will be assembled in Kostanay.

All products will be manufactured based on standards set by General Motors. It should be noted that Ravon «Nexia R3», quite popular in Kazakhstan, will now also be produced under the Chevrolet brand. In the future, a number of Chevrolet models will be replenished with Tracker, TrailBlazer and others.

At the first stage, it is envisaged to annually assemble 26 thousand cars, and in the future – 100 thousand. 13 thousand cars of the first year production are planned to be exported to the nearest foreign countries.

The project is being implemented on the basis of a joint resolution of the Allur Group and Uzavtosanoat JSC, signed within the framework of Uzbekistan – Kazakhstan forum of interregional cooperation held on February 25-26, 2020 in Urgench. Earlier, in March 2017, during the visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of Kazakhstan, an agreement was reached on establishment of car production at the production facilities of SaryarkaAutoProm LLP. Over the past period, more than 11 thousand cars were produced on the domestic and foreign markets.