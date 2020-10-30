Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan launches Reading School project

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 October 2020, 16:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan launches the Reading School project pursuant to the tasks of the Head of State.

«The library stock of the country’s education system stands at above 200 mln books, 39 mln of which are literary and periodical publications. As for the quality, as some books were published in the 80s-90s some 20% of them are unusable now. It is crucial to replenish the schools’ libraries. It will take five years to fulfil this project. It is planned to replenish libraries at schools by 20% annually,» director of the Uchebnik scientific and practical centre Gani Beissembayev told an online briefing.

Books written by the country’s classics, world literature translated into Kazakh and works of contemporary authors, manuals, encyclopedias, teaching aids will be bought firstly.

According to him it is essential to create conditions to encourage youth to read more.


