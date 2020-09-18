Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan launches programming learning platform

Adlet Seilkhanov
18 September 2020, 14:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The free-of-charge platform called lrn.dev short for learn development for those wishing to study the basics of programming has been launched in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation.

The project developed by the Programming School Alem is said to tackle the lack of specialists working in the digital economy. The lrn.dev platform hosts classes on creation of algorithms as well as development of websites, apps, and games and so on.

The platform is intended primarily for schoolchildren and students, but also useful for those pursuing a career change.


Technology   Kazakhstan  
