Kazakhstan launches production of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 December 2020, 22:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Ministry and Russian Fund of Direct Investments signed an agreement on cooperation in conducting registration procedures, production and distribution of the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.

Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexander Tsoi and director general of the Russian Fund of Direct Investments Kirill Dmitriyev signed the agreement.

As soon as the regulating bodies of Kazakhstan conduct necessary procedures Russia will transfer technologies and deliver substance for manufacturing no less than 2 mln doses of Sputnik V in the territory of Kazakhstan.

Production of the vaccine in the territory of Kazakhstan will let reduce logistics costs and provide vaccine deliveries to the health facilities in a short space of time. Besides, the countries will expand technologic, scientific and medical experience.

Coronavirus   Russia    Kazakhstan  
