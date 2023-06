Kazakhstan launches hotline as flights to Ukraine suspended

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee launched a hotline for air passengers as the flights to/from Ukraine are suspended, its Telegram Channel reads.

For any queries please contact +77172798213, +77172798215 hotline from 09:00 a.m. until 06:30 p.m. until March 5, 2022, it said in a statement.