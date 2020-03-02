Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan launches Friendly Environment project

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 March 2020, 08:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The civil society committee of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry together with the Club of Kind Souls Volunteer Organization launched on March 1 the Friendly Environment project, Kazinform reports.

«The idea of the project is to do good to people who are in need by attracting volunteers, the general public, NGOs and business. It is symbolic that the project started on Gratitude Day, the holiday of charity, and at the Friendship House. The Year of Volunteer is called to do small good deeds,» chairwoman of the committee Aliya Galimova said.

The project started with the Good Dog-House project. On March 1, 30 children and their parents took part in the campaign. Children aged 3-13 years old colored the dog-houses. Each of them wrote a letter to a pet he would take care of then. The dog-houses will be donated to the StopOtlov animal shelter.

The event was held as part of the Year of Volunteer with the slogan Birgemiz (We are Together).

