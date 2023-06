Kazakhstan launches flights hotline

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has launched the flights' delays or cancellations hotline, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service reports.

The travelers may contact +7 (7172) 79 82 13, +7 (7172)79 82 14 hotline if flights are delayed or canceled. The hotline helps 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.