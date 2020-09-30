Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan launches cultural and educational project for schoolchildren

    30 September 2020, 19:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry launches a cultural and educational project aimed at moral and spiritual development of schoolchildren, its press service reports.

    Video lessons will be held online. The lesson will last for 10-15 minutes. It will help pupils make virtual tours around sacred places of kazakjhstan, enjoy the best opera, ballet and drama arts, watch interesting Kazakhstani and foreign movies and animated films, music works.

    It will also provide a free access to all educational video lessons on mmura.kz website in five directions, such as music, theatrical arts, cinematography, fine arts and sacred Kazakhstan in Kazakh and Russian.

    The project is a new format of cultural education through their active immersion in cultural space of the country, introduction to masterpieces of world culture through immersion in won national culture.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

