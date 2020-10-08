Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan launches COVID-19 contact tracing app

    8 October 2020, 13:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Saqbol mobile app has been developed in Kazakhstan to control the spread of the COVID-19 infection and timely locate the virus’s hotspots, Kazinform cites the press service the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Development.

    Using the app, the person with a positive COVID-19 result can anonymously inform users on his contacts in the last 14 days for 15 minutes and in a distance of 2 meters.

    According to the developers, the records of interaction between devices will be encoded.

    The Saqbol app is available on iOS and Android operating systems and uses Bluetooth to transmit encoded data.

    According to the Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Development, Bagdat Musin, the app will play its part in timely informing people on the possible infection and help curb its spread. The minister urged the citizens to use the app, calling for responsibility and conscience on the part of people.

    The app designed by National Information Technologies also includes such services as the COVID-19 self-diagnostic bot, i-Doctor, and i-Teka as well as provides updates on COVID-19 statistics in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Technology Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region