Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan launches ‘5-20-25’ housing program

    18 November 2019, 11:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The government approved the draft of the new state program for housing and communal development «Nurly Zher» 2020-2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the first task is the implementation of a unified housing policy. The determining factor of the state program will be the income of the population. People on the affordable housing waiting list, including orphans, disabled people of groups 1 and 2, pensioners and others, having income up to one living wage per family member - KZT29.7 thousand, are provided with rental housing without a purchase option.

    The program «Bakytty Otbasy» is available to people on the affordable housing waiting list including large families, single-parent families and children with disabilities, with incomes up to two living wages - KZT59.4 thousand.

    Persons on the affordable housing waiting list with incomes up to 3.1 living wages - KZT92 thousand may apply for credit housing of Akimats under the «5-20-25» program. The program is available to military personnel, state employees and civil servants.

    «7-20-25» program is available for Kazakhstanis with incomes over 3.1 living wages. People with KZT148.5 thousand income per a family member will be able to use the market programs «Baspana-hit» of the National Bank, «Orda» Kazakhstan Mortgage Company, «My own house» of ZhylStorySberBank.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan Social support
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry