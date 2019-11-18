Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan launches ‘5-20-25’ housing program

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
18 November 2019, 11:22
Kazakhstan launches ‘5-20-25’ housing program

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The government approved the draft of the new state program for housing and communal development «Nurly Zher» 2020-2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the first task is the implementation of a unified housing policy. The determining factor of the state program will be the income of the population. People on the affordable housing waiting list, including orphans, disabled people of groups 1 and 2, pensioners and others, having income up to one living wage per family member - KZT29.7 thousand, are provided with rental housing without a purchase option.

The program «Bakytty Otbasy» is available to people on the affordable housing waiting list including large families, single-parent families and children with disabilities, with incomes up to two living wages - KZT59.4 thousand.

Persons on the affordable housing waiting list with incomes up to 3.1 living wages - KZT92 thousand may apply for credit housing of Akimats under the «5-20-25» program. The program is available to military personnel, state employees and civil servants.

«7-20-25» program is available for Kazakhstanis with incomes over 3.1 living wages. People with KZT148.5 thousand income per a family member will be able to use the market programs «Baspana-hit» of the National Bank, «Orda» Kazakhstan Mortgage Company, «My own house» of ZhylStorySberBank.

Government of Kazakhstan   Social support  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays