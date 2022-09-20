Kazakhstan-Latvia trade turnover up 23%

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan-Latvia trade turnover has been up 23% compared to last year, Uldis Reimanis. Deputy State Secretary at Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Latvia, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking the New Silk Way forum in Almaty city, Uldis Reimanis said that such an increase is mostly attributed to railway transit cargo from Kazakhstan, especially coal, as well as ferroalloys.

He added that the delegations of the two countries discussed the development of marine and rail transport. The two countries also have multimodal transport ties.



