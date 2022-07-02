Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan, Latvia FMs discuss bilateral economic cooperation

    2 July 2022, 14:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the initiative of the Latvian side, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    The ministers discussed the prospects of bilateral economic cooperation, including in the field of trade, transport and logistics, air transport, information technology, green economy, food industry.

    Rinkēvičs expressed interest in further strengthening close cooperation with our country, and also congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the national diplomatic service.

    The parties exchanged views on topical issues on the global and regional agendas.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Europe Kazakhstan and EU
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    UNECE Deputy Executive Secretary on Kazakhstan’s role in EC’s Global Gateway initiative
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12