Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan, Latvia FMs discuss bilateral economic cooperation

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 July 2022, 14:08
Kazakhstan, Latvia FMs discuss bilateral economic cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the initiative of the Latvian side, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed the prospects of bilateral economic cooperation, including in the field of trade, transport and logistics, air transport, information technology, green economy, food industry.

Rinkēvičs expressed interest in further strengthening close cooperation with our country, and also congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the national diplomatic service.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues on the global and regional agendas.


Photo: gov.kz


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Europe   Kazakhstan and EU  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region