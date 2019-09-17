Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan lacks pesticide and fertilizer plants

    17 September 2019, 18:11

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM «It is necessary to increase fertilizer and pesticide productions attracting foreign investors,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the republican meeting on the rural and agro-industrial development issues, the Akorda Twitter reads.

    «It is crucial to implement up-to-date agricultural technologies and innovations. There are 12 fertilizer plants in Kazakhstan so far which meet the demands of the domestic market just for 40%. It is necessary to suggest building the ready licensed fertilizer and pesticide plants in the territory of Kazakhstan,» the Kazakh President said.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State has arrived in Petropavlovsk for a working visit.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

