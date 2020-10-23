Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan lacks 4,000 physicians

    23 October 2020, 19:41

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan sees a shortage of almost 4,000 physicians.

    «As the latest data shows Kazakhstan reports a shortage of 3,899 doctors, including 3,062 in cities and 837 in the villages,» director of science and human resources department of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Gulnaz Tanatarova said.

    Kostanay and Akmola regions face the most shortage of physicians, 624 and 437 correspondingly.

    In 2020 the commission for personal distribution of young professionals sent 2,037 young doctors to work. 1,490 of them or 64% were assigned to work in cities and 837 or 36% started their work at rural settlements.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

