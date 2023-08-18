Kazakhstan Labour Confederation calls to revise contract between Government and ArcelorMittal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Kazakhstan Labour Confederation Murat Mashkenov calls to fully revise the contract between the Kazakh Government and ArcelorMittal, up to cutting ties with the steel giant, Kazinform correspondent.

On behalf of the Confederation, he expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and those injured as a result of the August 17 fire in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine.

«The Labour Confederation of Kazakhstan believes that after the investigation into the coal mine fire competes, the Kazakh side shall fully revise the contract between the Kazakhstan Government and ArcelorMittal, up to cutting the ties. More than 20 accidents occurred at Arcelor Mittal enterprises since 2006, which led to death of over 100 people, which proves that the company does not ensure proper safety conditions,» he said in an interview with Kazinform.

The Confederation will keep pushing for measures to strengthen trade unions’ movement in Kazakhstan and their involvement in improving labour conditions by developing social partnership across the country, he concluded.

As reported, 227 miners were underground when a fire occurred on a conveyer band of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine at a depth of 170 meters at 10:05 am. 222 people were evacuated promptly through a boundary shaft.

Bodies of three dead workers were found. Search for other missing workers is ongoing.