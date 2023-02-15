Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan working on joint project to build solar power plant

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are jointly working on the construction of the first solar power plant in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports

The plant's construction is fully funded by Kazakhstan.

Last December, Kazakhstan's private company TGS-Energy Limited and Kyrgyzstan's TazaEnergy LLP signed statutory documents creating a joint enterprise Kun Bulagi to build solar power plants.

According to TazaEnergy company's director Isskender Beishenaliyev, the project is of strategic importance as well as the first and major one in the history of Kyrgyzstan.

The project worth around $200 million envisages the construction of a 50MW Toru Aigyr solar power plant in Issyk-Kul region and a 250MW solar plant in Batken region. The phase one construction of Toru Aigyr plant is slated for completion by the end of 2023.

The large-scale project is believed to open new opportunities for Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation in green energy, making the two countries jointly address energy supply issues with the high environmental standards taken into account.

Photo: Getty Images