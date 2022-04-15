Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan want to step up two-way trade to $2B

    15 April 2022, 17:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

    During the talks in the Kazakh capital, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in the spheres of trade and investment, transit and transport, as well as water and energy balance.

    Alikhan Smailov praised mutual understanding in political, trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian fields the two fraternal countries have reached since establishing diplomatic relations 30 years ago.

    When discussing the bilateral trade, Prime Minister Smailov pointed to the need to expand the range of products and step up the two-way trade to $2 billion from current level of $1 billion.

    For his part, Ambassador Dyushekeyev expressed interest in attracting direct investment from Kazakhstan.

    He stressed the Kyrgyz side is constantly working to better its investment and trade policy and create favorable conditions for doing business.

    In conclusion, the sides expressed readiness to cooperate on all issues touched upon at the meeting.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12