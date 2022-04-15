Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan want to step up two-way trade to $2B

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 April 2022, 17:26
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan want to step up two-way trade to $2B

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

During the talks in the Kazakh capital, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in the spheres of trade and investment, transit and transport, as well as water and energy balance.

Alikhan Smailov praised mutual understanding in political, trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian fields the two fraternal countries have reached since establishing diplomatic relations 30 years ago.

When discussing the bilateral trade, Prime Minister Smailov pointed to the need to expand the range of products and step up the two-way trade to $2 billion from current level of $1 billion.

For his part, Ambassador Dyushekeyev expressed interest in attracting direct investment from Kazakhstan.

He stressed the Kyrgyz side is constantly working to better its investment and trade policy and create favorable conditions for doing business.

In conclusion, the sides expressed readiness to cooperate on all issues touched upon at the meeting.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region