Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan sign several documents

    27 November 2019, 18:35

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Several documents were signed following the talks between Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    - Joint Declaration of the President of Kazakhstan and President of Kyrgyzstan;

    - Package of Decisions of the Supreme Interstate Council;

    - Agreement between Kazakh, Kyrgyz governments on cooperation in migration;

    - Agreement between Kazakh, Kyrgyz governments «On joint actions on construction of a new bridge and reconstruction of the bridge between Kazakhstan’s Karassu-Avtodorozhnyi and Kyrgyzstan’s Ak-tilek-Avtodorozhnyi checkpoints»;

    - Agreement on Cooperation in fight with economic and financial crimes between the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan and State Service for Fight with Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan;

    - Agreement between the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan and General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan on organization of reception, airfield-technical support and protection of military aircraft at military airfields of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic

    -Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Healthcare of Kyrgyzstan;

    -Memorandum of cooperation and mutual understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the State Inspection for Environmental and Technical Safety of Kyrgyzstan Government;

    -Agreement on joint actions on promotion and implementation of investment projects in the territory of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan (between JSC NC KazakhInvest and Kyrgyz Agency for Investments Promotion);

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3