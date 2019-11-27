Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan sign several documents

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 November 2019, 18:35
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan sign several documents

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Several documents were signed following the talks between Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

- Joint Declaration of the President of Kazakhstan and President of Kyrgyzstan;

- Package of Decisions of the Supreme Interstate Council;

- Agreement between Kazakh, Kyrgyz governments on cooperation in migration;

- Agreement between Kazakh, Kyrgyz governments «On joint actions on construction of a new bridge and reconstruction of the bridge between Kazakhstan’s Karassu-Avtodorozhnyi and Kyrgyzstan’s Ak-tilek-Avtodorozhnyi checkpoints»;

- Agreement on Cooperation in fight with economic and financial crimes between the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan and State Service for Fight with Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan;

- Agreement between the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan and General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan on organization of reception, airfield-technical support and protection of military aircraft at military airfields of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic

-Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Healthcare of Kyrgyzstan;

-Memorandum of cooperation and mutual understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the State Inspection for Environmental and Technical Safety of Kyrgyzstan Government;

-Agreement on joint actions on promotion and implementation of investment projects in the territory of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan (between JSC NC KazakhInvest and Kyrgyz Agency for Investments Promotion);

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events