Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan sign 6 export contracts worth $17.5mln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 20 Kazakhstani companies in goods and service provision, food production, metallurgy, logistics, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industry took part in the Kazakhstani trade-economic mission in Bishkek which wrapped up its work, Kazinform reports.

Over 100 importing and manufacturing companies of Kyrgyzstan attended the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan business forum, Kazakhstani trade-economic mission, B2B talks, the Kazakh Trade Ministry informed.

Kazakhstan is listed in Kyrgyzstan’s top three trade and economic partners. Trade turnover between the countries in 2021 stood at $970.8mln, increasing by 14.4% compared with 2020.

Exports from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan in 2021 rose by 7.6% and were estimated at $625.2mln. Such a rise was due to increased supplies of such goods as gold, mineral and sparkling water, hard coal, pharmaceuticals, and cars.

Kazakhstan’s processed products export potential stands at over $100mln, in particular products in food, chemical, mechanical engineering, pharmaceutical, and metallurgical sectors.

«247 joint enterprises with the participation of Kyrgyz capital are registered in Kazakhstan. They are mainly engaged in spheres of wholesale and retail trade, construction, vehicle sales, agriculture, and light industry. Kyrgyzstan has 334 joint enterprises with Kazakh capital in such spheres as financial activity, food production, trade, vehicle repairs, transport and communication, and construction. The amount of direct investment from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan exceeded $1bn,» said Deputy Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev while addressing the Trade-economic Mission of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh and Kyrgyz business talks resulted in the signing of six export contracts worth $17.5mln to deliver goods from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.