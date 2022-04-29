Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan plan to raise mutual trade to $2bn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 April 2022, 21:13
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan plan to raise mutual trade to $2bn

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – The 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Council chaired by Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov took place in Bishkek, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The intergovernmental talks took place in narrow and expanded formats with the sides discussing the current issues of cooperation in trade-economic, water-energy, transport-logistics, food, and investment areas.

The Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, pointed out that Kyrgyzstan is not only among the main trade-economic partners, but the state Kazakhstan has traditionally friendly relations.

The Kazakh Government Head paid special attention to the strengthening of trade turnover between the two countries, which surpassed $1bn.

photo

«Certainly, it is not the limit and the countries have greater capacity. Now, the countries face a new task which is to elevate the level of mutual trade to $2bn,» said Smailov.

photo

On his part, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov expressed confidence that the established friendly brotherly ties between the nations based on the common history and culture, mutual understanding and trust will encourage to move towards the common goal, which is prosperity and increased well-being of our nations.

photo

In conclusion, the sides noted the productive nature of the held talks and expressed the readiness to continue active inter-state interaction in the spirit of good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

The talks resulted in the signing of the meeting’s protocol as well as the agreement on the establishment of GFC Bishkek private limited company with the participation of the AIFC Center for Green Technology and Kyrgyzstan’s Aiyl Bank, Kyrgyzstan Stock Exchange, and Union of Banks.

photo

photo


Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events