Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation in water management

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 October 2021, 17:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serikkali Brekeshev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeyev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of cooperation in the sphere of water management. Minister Brekeshev noted that the positive result in that sphere was possible thanks to mutual understanding between the two countries.

«This year, despite low water level in the basins of the Shu and Talas rivers and thanks to joint efforts the Kyrgyz colleagues we’ve managed to complete the vegetation period without major losses,» Brekeshev said at the meeting.

The sides also exchanged views on the state of wildlife and wild forests. Dastan Dyukeshev touched upon the situation with the population of goitred gazelle and fires in the border areas. He expressed hope that these problems will be discussed in detail and positive bilateral decision will be reached.


Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   Government of Kazakhstan  
