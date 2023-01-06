Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on joint construction of Kambarata HPP-1

6 January 2023, 20:15
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Energy Ministers Bolat Akchulakov of Kazakhstan, Taalaibek Ibrayev of Kyrgyzstan, and Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov of Uzbekistan signed a roadmap to jointly carry out the project «Construction of Kambarata HPP-1» on January 6 in the Kyrgyz capital, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

Within the signed roadmap the sides agreed on the main conditions of the project’s realization and outlined steps to timely commission the hydroelectric power plant.

Kazakhstan joined the project as part of the agreements reached during the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan in May 2022.

Kambarata HPP-1 will be the largest power plant in Kyrgyzstan and will provide electricity in Central Asia and stabilize the region’s water provision.


