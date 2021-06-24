Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan kicks off thyroid cancer drug production

    24 June 2021, 14:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On June 22 the Institute of Nuclear Physics produced the first commercial batch of a radiopharmaceutical agent, Sodium Iodide I 131, to treat thyroid disorders, as well as thyroid cancer, the Energy Ministry’s press service reports.

    On June 24 the drug was delivered to treat the first patients at the Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Centre in Semey.

    The Institute plans to develop new drugs to diagnose and treat various diseases using a wide range of radiopharmaceutical agents to improve people’s health and lives on the ground of the latest developments in nuclear medicine.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

