Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakhstan kicks off thyroid cancer drug production

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 June 2021, 14:52
Kazakhstan kicks off thyroid cancer drug production

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On June 22 the Institute of Nuclear Physics produced the first commercial batch of a radiopharmaceutical agent, Sodium Iodide I 131, to treat thyroid disorders, as well as thyroid cancer, the Energy Ministry’s press service reports.

On June 24 the drug was delivered to treat the first patients at the Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Centre in Semey.

The Institute plans to develop new drugs to diagnose and treat various diseases using a wide range of radiopharmaceutical agents to improve people’s health and lives on the ground of the latest developments in nuclear medicine.

photo


Almaty   Science and research   Kazakhstan   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital