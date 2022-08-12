Kazakhstan khalkyna fund to grant 2,350 scholarships

NUR-SUTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan khalkyna fund will award up to 2,350 scholarships for Bachelor Degree Program students and school leavers with the fixed bursary of KZT 40,000, the fund’s official website reads.

Initially it was planned to provide only 360 grants.

The call for applications for educational scholarships has kicked off. The total amount of fellowships for 2022-2023 academic year stands at 850. It provides grants for applicants who failed to receive state or other scholarships. The applications should be submitted between August 10-17, 2022.

Students studying at the universities will also may apply for scholarships. The number of grants grew up to 1,500. Applications should be submitted online between August 1 and 25 at Taiburyl website.



