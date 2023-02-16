Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund purchases drug worth KZT 220 mln for 2 kids with orphan disease

    16 February 2023, 19:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund purchased this mid-January high-end drug Selumetinib for two patients from Karaganda and Pavlodar regions with a rare diagnosis of neuromatosis. The Fund bought 36 drug packages up to 220 million 644 thousand tenge, Kazinform refers to the Fund’s press service.

    10 -year-old Valerii Demin is one of the two kids who received the innovation drug. 3 years ago the family learnt about his diagnosis when he started school.

    As earlier reported, since last year the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund bought drugs for 131 patients with severe and orphan diseases worth 15.5 billion tenge. 20 various drugs were acquired for patients with genetic, oncological, oncohematological, neurologic and other diseases.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

