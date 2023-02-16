Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund purchases drug worth KZT 220 mln for 2 kids with orphan disease

16 February 2023, 19:12
Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund purchases drug worth KZT 220 mln for 2 kids with orphan disease

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund purchased this mid-January high-end drug Selumetinib for two patients from Karaganda and Pavlodar regions with a rare diagnosis of neuromatosis. The Fund bought 36 drug packages up to 220 million 644 thousand tenge, Kazinform refers to the Fund’s press service.

10 -year-old Valerii Demin is one of the two kids who received the innovation drug. 3 years ago the family learnt about his diagnosis when he started school.

As earlier reported, since last year the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund bought drugs for 131 patients with severe and orphan diseases worth 15.5 billion tenge. 20 various drugs were acquired for patients with genetic, oncological, oncohematological, neurologic and other diseases.

photo


Photo: Fund’s press service


Related news
Flu cases surge in Atyrau rgn
Over 1,700 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan adds almost 100 new COVID-19 cases
Теги:
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Flu cases surge in Atyrau rgn
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
A long-awaited baby program: Over 500 quotas allocated for Kazakh capital
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News