Kazakhstan keeps sanitary and epidemiological situation under control

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 June 2021, 11:11
Kazakhstan keeps sanitary and epidemiological situation under control

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The country’s sanitary and epidemiological situation is under control in the main,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin stated at today’s Government meeting.

The PM said that 25% of COVID-19 beds and 21% of intensive care beds are occupied as of now. Only the capital city of Kazakhstan remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. The number of coronavirus cases is not falling which is declarative of insufficient measures taken and vaccination rates.

Prime Minister Mamin also noted that the most of the regions (11) are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’, 5 in the ‘yellow zone’. More than 2.8 mln people were administered the first component of the vaccine against COVID-19, above 1.7 mln the second one.

As earlier reported, 1,084 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours.

273 beat the novel virus in Nur-Sultan, 100 in Almaty, 10 in Shymkent city, 18 in Akmola region, 55 in Aktobe region, 10 in Almaty region, 85 in Atyrau region, 54 in East Kazakhstan, 48 in Zhambyl region, 138 in West Kazakhstan, 129 in Karaganda region, 29 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 85 in Pavlodar region, 22 in North Kazakhstan, 13 in Turkestan region. The number of recoveries from coronavirus he countrywide climbed to 386,127.


