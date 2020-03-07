Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakhstan keeps monitoring people arriving from China and other countries

    7 March 2020, 20:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan keeps monitoring the people arriving from China and other countries, Kazinform reports citing a statement of the Ministry of Healthcare.

    72 people have been hospitalized to date with fever and acute respiratory viral infection. 26 people have been discharged from the hospitals for now.

    3,676 people are under medical supervision .

    The Ministry reminds that 20 nationals of Kazakhstan arrived in home country from Tokyo on February 23, including 4 from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship. All of them were placed on quarantine. Their condition is estimated as satisfactory.

    In general, 21,181 cases of coronavirus infection were registered across the globe. China reports on 80,813 cases (+103 cases in the last 24 hours). 55,477 people or 68.6% recovered. 22,263 remain in hospitals.

    The Ministry reiterates that Kazakhstan has all required pharmaceuticals, medical products for supporting therapy as well as healthcare personnel. Special boxes for isolation have been prepared in the infectious diseases hospitals. The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Healthcare.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
    5 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named