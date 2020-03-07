Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan keeps monitoring people arriving from China and other countries

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 March 2020, 20:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan keeps monitoring the people arriving from China and other countries, Kazinform reports citing a statement of the Ministry of Healthcare.

72 people have been hospitalized to date with fever and acute respiratory viral infection. 26 people have been discharged from the hospitals for now.

3,676 people are under medical supervision .

The Ministry reminds that 20 nationals of Kazakhstan arrived in home country from Tokyo on February 23, including 4 from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship. All of them were placed on quarantine. Their condition is estimated as satisfactory.

In general, 21,181 cases of coronavirus infection were registered across the globe. China reports on 80,813 cases (+103 cases in the last 24 hours). 55,477 people or 68.6% recovered. 22,263 remain in hospitals.

The Ministry reiterates that Kazakhstan has all required pharmaceuticals, medical products for supporting therapy as well as healthcare personnel. Special boxes for isolation have been prepared in the infectious diseases hospitals. The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Healthcare.


