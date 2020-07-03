Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan keeps air, railway services despite strict quarantine measures

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 July 2020, 21:41
Kazakhstan keeps air, railway services despite strict quarantine measures

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will not suspend flights between the regions despite strict quarantine measures the country prepares to impose on July 5, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The country will keep flights between the regions without increasing frequency or adding directions to comply with the order of the country's chief medical officer regarding strict quarantine measures the country is to impose.

As for railway transportation, the country's railway national company has to reduce the current volume of passenger transport and to suspend commuter trains, except for service trains.


Transport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023