    Kazakhstan keen to cooperate with Spain in water resources management

    14 May 2021, 19:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is interested in cooperation with Spain in the sphere of water resources management, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerlan Alimbayev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Following results of the meeting with Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Spain Cristina Gallach, Deputy Minister Alimbayev said the sides touched upon cooperation in new spheres, including green technologies and water resources management and that Spain boasts extensive experience in that respect.

    Nur-Sultan and Madrid, in his words, can cooperate in that sphere [water resources management] in the future.

    Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh capital hosted the 6th political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Spain.

    Deputy Minister Alibayev noted that Spain is an important partner for Kazakhstan in Europe, adding that bilateral relations are developing in the strategic spirit of partnership. He also expressed hope that following results of today’s talks the agreement on strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Spain signed back in 2009 will be discussed net year and will be updated to a brand new level.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU Ministry of Foreign Affairs
