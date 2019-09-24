Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan keen on strengthening and expanding trade-economic coop with Oman - Elbasy

    24 September 2019, 17:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Chairman of Majlis ash-Shura of Oman Khalid bin Hilal Al Mawali, Kazinform reports.

    At the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening and expanding the trade-economic cooperation with Oman, the press service of Elbasy informs.

    «We are interested in the development of relations between the two countries. We have built a railroad from the Caspian Sea to Iran which will considerably simplify the transportation of goods. We need to develop trade between our countries,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

