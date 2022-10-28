Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan keen on expanding cooperation within CIS – PM Smailov

    28 October 2022, 14:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stated Kazakhstan’s interest in broadening cooperation with the CIS countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Last year the CIS celebrated its 30th anniversary. Today the Commonwealth is entering a new stage of its development. Over the past years, the organization has proved its relevance, and turned into a solid foundation for friendly relations between our countries. The multifaceted cooperation is built on the principles of mutual trust, pragmatism and maintaining a balance of interests,» Smailov said at the extended meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Astana.

    In his words, such interaction enables to lower negative tendencies taking place in the global economy and promote development of mutually beneficial partnership.

    «Thanks to the measures taken within the Organization, many issues related to education, healthcare, social affairs and civil law have been successfully resolved. Our citizens enjoy visa-free travel between the states. Kazakhstan, as one of the active participants in the CIS, is interested in expanding cooperation, strengthening its potential and unlocking its capabilities,» Alikhan Smailov added.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan CIS Politics Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
    5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand