Kazakhstan keen on development of cooperation with IAEA in peaceful use of atomic energy - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov met with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

Umarov congratulated Rafael Grossi on his re-election, noting that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of comprehensive cooperation with the IAEA in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy.

It was noted that Kazakhstan is consistently working to develop the nuclear industry, including plans to build the country's first nuclear power plant (NPP). In this context, Umarov welcomed the results of the recent IAEA mission for an integrated nuclear infrastructure review of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which concluded that Kazakhstan fully implemented the recommendations on nuclear energy infrastructure.

He noted that one of the main priority areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA is the technical cooperation program. Kazakhstan is implementing 63 projects (11 national, 46 regional and 6 interregional) on the introduction of modern nuclear technologies in medicine (cancer control) and agriculture (increase in productivity, water purification, food security), return of the territory of the former Semipalatinsk test site to economic circulation, etc.

In turn, Grossi thanked the Kazakh side for supporting the activities of the IAEA and underlined the special role of Kazakhstan in the field of nuclear non-proliferation and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The IAEA Director General welcomed our country's plans for the development of the nuclear industry and emphasized the readiness of the IAEA to transfer experience and provide expert potential to assist in the development of nuclear energy, radiation medicine, nuclear science and education, including comprehensive assistance in the implementation of the NPP construction program.

During the visit, Grossi held talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and ministers of energy and healthcare, as a result of which the country Framework Program for Cooperation with the IAEA for 2023-2028 was signed. The Director General also visited the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Oskemen.

For reference: On March 10, 2023, the IAEA Board of Governors re-elected Grossi for a second four-year term as the head of the Agency. It is expected that the General Conference of the IAEA will approve this decision in September this year.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was established in 1957 as an independent intergovernmental organization within the UN system. Kazakhstan has been cooperating with the IAEA since 1994, gaining access to the latest technological and research developments and strengthening its scientific and technical potential. Within the framework of the technical cooperation program with the IAEA, Kazakhstan is implementing more than 60 projects to introduce modern nuclear technologies in various areas. Since 2019, the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank has been operating on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, acting as an international reserve of nuclear fuel.



