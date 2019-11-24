Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan Junior Eurovision entry confident ahead of the final

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 November 2019, 13:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Young Kazakhstani singer Yerzhan Maksim who represents the country at the 2019 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Poland says he feels confident ahead of the final, Kazinform reports.

In a short interview with 24.kz correspondent the young talent said ‘he is not nervous ahead of the final’. «I am not nervous at all. I’m always like that. I believe in myself,» Yerzhan said calmly.

He also shared his thoughts about the rehearsals claiming that everything has been good so far. «Dear Kazakhstanis, please vote for me. You can vote at junioreurovision.tv. You will be able to cast your votes 15 minutes after my performance,» Yerzhan said.

He also praised entries from Ukraine and Australia adding that all opponents are very talented.

Khabar TV channel will air the final of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019 from Poland live at 9:00 pm today.

