Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan Judo Federation elects new president

2 December 2022, 19:12
Kazakhstan Judo Federation elects new president

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – On December 2, the Kazakhstan Judo Federation held a conference electing Kuanyshbek Yessekeev the President, Kazinform reports.

The candidature of Kuanyshbek Yessekeev was unanimously supported by all attendees of the conference.

Notably, since the official recognition of cybersport in Kazakhstan in 2018 Yessekeev headed the Qazaq CyberSport Federation. Under his leadership, the network of national regular tournaments, including the Kazakhstan Cup – the official cybersport championship, was deployed.

The Federation in a short time created the necessary infrastructure paving the way to Kazakhstan and international tournaments with local cyber athletes and teams regularly taking part in world’s top events.

Kuanyshbek Yessekeev, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom, took up judo at a young age.

While thanking the conference’s participants, he stressed that the Olympic sport’s popularity in the country allows for more achievements for Kazakhstani athletes.

«The national judo championships among adults and youth bring together up to 10 thousand athletes all round the country,» he said.

Reports on the holding of the Federation’s events in 2022 as well as the national team’s preparation for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in France were made.


Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Kazakh ancient musical art Orteke and Kozhanasyr oral folklore inscribed on UNESCO List
Kazakhstan records over 170 new COVID cases
Vadim Pronskiy renews with Astana Qazaqstan Team
Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship kicks off in Dubai
Kazakhstani museums become more accessible to persons with disabilities with UNDP support
Kazakhstan reports nearly 67% rise in buckwheat output
Large Swiss pharmaceutical holding to open production of anticancer drugs in Kazakhstan
Astana Opera to present famous movie soundtracks at Dec 5 concert
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine
2 Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
3 Treacherous weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend
4 South Korean company to build thermal power plant in Zhambyl rgn
5 Kazakhstan needs more than 7,700 medical workers

News