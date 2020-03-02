Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Jordan outline steps to establish direct flights

    2 March 2020, 18:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of continued efforts of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Jordan to launch а direct flight between the two countries, on March 1, 2020, Ambassador Aidarbek Toumatov met with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Jordan Dr. Imad Hijazin.

    The meeting which was also attended by SCAT Vice President Vladimir Sytnik and a number of Kazakhstan tour operators, focused on the prospects of strengthening bilateral relations in tourism sector, including through establishment of a charter flight, as well as development of ties between travel companies and relevant structures of the two countries, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Amman informs.

    During the talks, the parties expressed mutual desire to continue joint coordination of actions on this issue, which will contribute to an increase in mutual tourist flow and the development of cultural relations between Kazakhstan and Jordan.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Jordan
