Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss prospects for enhancing trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation

AMMAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Tumatov held a meeting with Minister of Industry, Trade, Supply and Labor of this country Yousef Al Shamali, who is alco the co-chairman of the Kazakh-Jordan Intergovernmental Commission (IGC), Kazinform reports.



According to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign affairs, the Ambassador informed the Minister about the main indicators of economic development and investment climate in Kazakhstan. It was noted that Kazakhstan and Jordan have a huge potential for the development of trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

The main topic of the meeting was the preparation for the next meeting of the IGC, scheduled for November 15-16, 2023 in the capital of the Kingdom, Amman.

In turn, the Jordanian Minister said that a technical group of experts has been formed to tackle organizational and other issues related to the upcoming event. In addition, the Jordanian side expressed its readiness to hold a meeting of the Business Council within the framework of the upcoming event with the participation of foreign trade chambers of the two countries.

The Kazakh delegation at the event will be headed by the Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov. It is expected that agreements and memorandums aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation will be signed within the framework of the IGC.