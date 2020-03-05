Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss coop in education and science

AMMAN. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Toumatov held a working meeting with Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of this country Dr. Muhyieddeen Touq.

As the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Amman informed, the sides discussed the aspects of enhancing the two countries' cooperation in education, including student exchange programmes.

The parties agreed to draft amendments to the Intergovernmental Aagreement on Cooperation in Education and Science signed in 2006. This issue will be discussed in detail during the upcoming 5th meeting of the intergovernmental commission, slated for early April 2020 in Amman.



