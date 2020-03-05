Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss coop in education and science

    5 March 2020, 21:10

    AMMAN. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Toumatov held a working meeting with Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of this country Dr. Muhyieddeen Touq.

    As the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Amman informed, the sides discussed the aspects of enhancing the two countries' cooperation in education, including student exchange programmes.

    The parties agreed to draft amendments to the Intergovernmental Aagreement on Cooperation in Education and Science signed in 2006. This issue will be discussed in detail during the upcoming 5th meeting of the intergovernmental commission, slated for early April 2020 in Amman.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Jordan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan