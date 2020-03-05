Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss coop in education and science

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 March 2020, 21:10
Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss coop in education and science

AMMAN. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Toumatov held a working meeting with Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of this country Dr. Muhyieddeen Touq.

As the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Amman informed, the sides discussed the aspects of enhancing the two countries' cooperation in education, including student exchange programmes.

The parties agreed to draft amendments to the Intergovernmental Aagreement on Cooperation in Education and Science signed in 2006. This issue will be discussed in detail during the upcoming 5th meeting of the intergovernmental commission, slated for early April 2020 in Amman.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Jordan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty