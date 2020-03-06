Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan-Jordan business coop discussed in Amman

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 March 2020, 17:32
AMMAN. KAZINFORM On March 5, 2020 Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Toumatov met with Chairman of the Jordanian Businessmen Association Mr. Hamdi Tabaa, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Amman informed.

The parties discussed the prospects for building cooperation between the two countries, establishing close ties between the business communities, as well as organizing the Kazakhstan-Jordanian Business Forum scheduled within the next 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Cultural-Humanitarian Cooperation in April 2020 in Amman.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Jordan  
