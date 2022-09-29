Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan joins special operations forces drill in Turkiye

    29 September 2022, 16:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A joint drill of special operations forces «Boundless Brotherhood 1» was held at the Special Forces Center of the Armed Forces of Turkiye, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

    The drill was joined by Azeri, Kazakh, Turkish, Pakistani, and Uzbek troops.

    Kazakh troops competed in operation planning, tactical exercises to conduct special reconnaissance, close-range combat and urban warfare, storming of the building, eliminating site security, and evacuating tactical teams by air with the use of the harness system.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy