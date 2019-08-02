Kazakhstan-Japan: New investment opportunities

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s delegation visited Tokyo on August 1-2, 2019. During the visit, separate meetings were held with the heads of Japanese companies and organizations, such as «Sumitomo», «Marubeni», «Nippon Express», «Hitachi Construction Machinery», «Chiyoda Technol», «Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation», «Sojitz», «Terra Drone», «JOGMEC», «Nikke Group», Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA’s press service.

The parties discussed issues of ongoing and perspective joint projects in Kazakhstan in such industries as engineering, energy, agriculture, logistics, petrochemicals, light industry, robotics and ICT. The Kazakhstan side informed the companies on measures to improve the investment climate and expanding opportunities for investors in the country.

Japanese investors expressed interest in investing in Kazakhstan's economy, as well as informed about the progress of current investment projects in Kazakhstan. The world's fourth largest logistics company «Nippon Express» announced the official opening of the Central Asian office in Kazakhstan in August this year. «Hitachi Construction Machinery» Co., which has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2004, is working on creation of a regional center for repair and maintenance services for mining equipment. Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) intends to continue cooperation in the development of rare earth metal processing technologies. The management of «Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation», the largest Japanese bank, suggested using the credit line opened jointly with «Baiterek National Holding» as actively as possible.

In addition, on August 2, Deputy Foreign Minister Ermek Kosherbayev, who led the Kazakhstan’s delegation, met with Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada. The parties discussed relevant issues of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan.

The Japanese side expressed readiness to support Kazakhstan's initiatives to intensify investment cooperation between the countries. The delegation included representatives of the Industrial Development and Industrial Safety Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and JSC «Kazakh Invest».