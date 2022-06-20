Kazakhstan, Japan mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - At the concert hall of the Akasaka Kumin Center in Tokyo the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Japan held a concert of Kazakh national music «Silk Road - The bridge of culture and friendship» dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan. The event was organized jointly with the Agency for Cultural Affairs of Japan and the concert organization «Min-on,» Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The concert programme included musical compositions in various genres, including modern and classical Kazakh kui, as well as Kazakh folk dances performed by a Japanese art group.

The Japanese audience appreciated the dombra's unique sound, combined with the Japanese koto plucking instrument and the shakuhachi flute in the performance of famous Kazakh melodies.

The guests' attention was also attracted by a special exhibition of national decorative and applied arts, thematic photo exhibitions and information materials on Kazakhstan's tourism potential, which was arranged at the cultural center.

Welcoming the audience, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Sabr Yessimbekov thanked them for their interest in Kazakh culture. The Ambassador noted the importance of expanding the Japanese public's access to the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Kazakh people to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

Hisahiro Sugiura, Vice Chairman of the Japan Cultural Affairs Agency, and Kazuto Ito, President of the Min-on concert organization, also gave welcoming speeches. They expressed willingness to further strengthen cultural cooperation and congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



